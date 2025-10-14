Emergency blackouts introduced in three districts of Kyiv region: who is without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo has introduced emergency power outages in Brovary, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts of Kyiv region. In Sumy, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, and Donetsk regions, emergency shutdown schedules are in effect.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in three districts of Kyiv Oblast, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.
By order of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been applied in ... Kyiv Oblast (Brovary, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts)
Additionally,
Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Sumy, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, and Donetsk regions. The duration of the power outage cannot be precisely calculated, as this is an emergency situation caused by the Russian Federation's military aggression in Ukraine.