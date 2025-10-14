Emergency blackouts introduced in three districts of Kyiv region: who is without electricity

Emergency power outages have been introduced in three districts of Kyiv Oblast, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

By order of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been applied in ... Kyiv Oblast (Brovary, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts) - the report says.

Additionally,

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Sumy, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, and Donetsk regions. The duration of the power outage cannot be precisely calculated, as this is an emergency situation caused by the Russian Federation's military aggression in Ukraine.