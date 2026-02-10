$43.030.02
Embezzled UAH 666,000 during the reconstruction of the Florivsky Monastery cell: another Kyiv City State Administration official was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

The deputy general director of the Kyiv Scientific and Methodological Center of the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration was exposed for embezzling UAH 666,000. He signed reporting documents with inflated work volumes and costs for the reconstruction of the Florivsky Monastery cell.

Embezzled UAH 666,000 during the reconstruction of the Florivsky Monastery cell: another Kyiv City State Administration official was served with a notice of suspicion
Photo: Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

Kyiv police investigators, together with SBU operatives, exposed the deputy general director of the Kyiv Scientific and Methodological Center of the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration for embezzling budget funds on a large scale. He is suspected of embezzling 666,000 hryvnias during the reconstruction of a cell at the Florivsky Monastery, UNN reports, citing the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

The investigation established that a contract for the construction, restoration, and major repair of one of the cells of the Florivsky Monastery was concluded between the communal enterprise, represented by the 53-year-old official, and a private enterprise.

Upon completion of the work, the suspect, in collusion with the contractor, signed reporting documents for the latter, which deliberately indicated larger volumes of work and their cost. Consequently, over 15 million hryvnias of budget funds were subsequently transferred to the company's account, of which 666 thousand hryvnias constituted an overpayment.

 - the police report states.

The suspect was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - embezzlement of another's property by abuse of official position by an official, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, under martial law, on a large scale.

The sanction of the article provides for up to eight years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall

Law enforcement agencies notified of suspicion a Kyiv City State Administration official who concealed over 4 million hryvnias of income from the activities of a Polish company. The suspect, at the same time, did not indicate the relevant information in the annual declaration.

Yevhen Ustimenko

