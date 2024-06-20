During the night attacks of the Russian Federation, 7 Power engineers were injured, hourly shutdown schedules are applied - Ministry of energy

The enemy on the night of June 20 carried out a massive attack on energy facilities, there is damage to equipment and 7 workers were injured. Restrictions on electricity supply to consumers are applied. This was reported on Thursday in the Ministry of Energy, reports UNN.

generation, transmission, consumption

Due to the shortage in the energy system, which is a consequence of massive Russian attacks, hourly shutdown schedules are being applied. If the situation changes, the information will be updated.

The ministry reminded that blackouts are not provided for critical infrastructure enterprises, as well as enterprises that import 80% of electricity for their needs in accordance with a government decree.

Consequences of enemy attacks

Last night, the enemy attacked a number of energy infrastructure facilities. Objects were attacked in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Vinnytsia, and Kiev regions. there is destruction and damage to the equipment - told in the Ministry of energy.

Consumers were de-energized. In particular, in the Vinnytsia region, about 218 thousand subscribers were disconnected in 427 localities. In the morning, everyone was healed. In the Kiev region, as a result of the attack, 7273 subscribers in 10 localities remain de-energized in the morning.

during the attacks on two power facilities, 7 workers were injured. One of them is in serious condition. With injuries of varying severity, they were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Network Status

In the Kiev region, a high-voltage overhead line was disconnected. It was included in the work. The reason for the shutdown is damage to the line that passes through the territory of Belarus (after 24.02.22, Ukrainian power engineers do not have access to service this line).

Also in the Kiev region, another high-voltage overhead line was briefly switched off. The reason for the shutdown is being investigated.

In the Lviv region, a high-voltage overhead line was turned off during a thunderstorm.

In the Zaporozhye region , a high-voltage overhead line was switched off. Local industry was de-energized. All consumers are healed.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the overhead line of regional power companies was turned off, which led to a violation of the production process technology at one of the industrial enterprises. All consumers were healed.

In the Zhytomyr region, as a result of a short-term shutdown of the overhead line of regional power companies, two substations and household consumers connected to them were de-energized. The line is included in operation.

import and export

Electricity imports are projected to reach 27,573 MWh for the current day. No export is expected.

Due to the night attack of the Russian Federation on the energy sector, the volume of blackouts will increase from 11:00