Switzerland's cover: How people from Putin's inner circle manage to work in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 65657 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 73807 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94968 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175171 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220977 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136309 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364471 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180735 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149096 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197646 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 65586 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 60391 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 73724 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 75459 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94897 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5072 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8824 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13870 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35144 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36913 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Switzerland's cover: How people from Putin's inner circle manage to work in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 60359 views

Despite the ongoing war, Russian businessman Mikhail Ipatov has firmly launched his hands into Ukraine's agricultural sector. One of his companies is actively working at the strategically important for the country grain terminal Olympex in Odessa Region.

Switzerland's cover: How people from Putin's inner circle manage to work in Ukraine

Despite the third year of war, Russians, including  those close to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, continue to operate in Ukraine. One of those who continued to do business unhindered after the large-scale invasion is Mikhail Ipatov, UNN writes.

Russian businessman Mikhail Ipatov has put his hands firmly into the Ukrainian agricultural sector. One of his companies is active at the strategically important for the country grain terminal Olympex in Odessa Region. It is through Ipatov's enterprise that most of the export grain passes. But let's talk about this in order.

Odessa businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko probably helped Ipatov to enter the Ukrainian grain market. They own the agricultural holding GNT Group. One of their companies GNT Trade DMCC is a founder of the Swiss company Omega Terminal S.A. 

It is Omega Terminal S.A. that serves as the main cover for its head, Russian citizen Ipatov, allowing him to work quietly in Ukraine. According to public data, Ipatov's Swiss company is the founder of the Ukrainian company of the same name, Omega Terminal-Ukraine. But the first thing that catches the eye is the allegedly legitimate activities of the Swiss company, rather than a potential enemy under the nose, and even at a strategic facility.

Notably, the Russian company works with Attollo Granum, through which Groza and Naumenko attempted to retain control of the Olympex grain terminal. Moreover, this company appears in several criminal tax evasion proceedings and is also likely to be actively cooperating  with the under-sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin.

It is worth noting that Ipatov also runs another Swiss company of Groza and Naumenko, GNT Europe SA. This company is not just a part of Groza and Naumenko's GNT Group agroholding, it owns stakes in a number of companies in Ukraine that continue to operate even after the large-scale invasion by russia. Moreover, some are even suspected of gray export of grain.

The company pays the greatest attention to Ukrainian elevators. For example, GNT Europe SA is the founder of Kryzhopolskiy elevator, Novograd-Volynskiy elevator, Sukholeskiy elevator and Berdichev-Zerno LLC.

She also founded the companies Agro Grain Service, Inagro-Drabov, Real Seip Company and Cardinale. It is noteworthy that Sergei Groza, his stepson Alexander Gorbunov and Vladimir Naumenko are connected with all these companies in one way or another. In most cases, they are the ultimate beneficiaries.

According to media reports, Mikhail Ipatov has been the managing partner of Algorithmics Central Europe since 2020. Algorithmics (Algoritmika in russia) is a leading Russian online programming school co-owned by Mikhail Ipatov. He also opened Algorithmics in the Czech Republic and Switzerland in 2022.

Journalists have also reported that Ipatov has ties to Vladimir Putin's very close sub-suction billionaire Vladimir Potanin. His company Winter Capital had earlier invested 10 million dollars in Ipatov's school.

The Security Service of Ukraine regularly exposes Russian agents on the territory of Ukraine, so we hope that in the situation with Ipatov it is only a matter of time and soon we will hear about the addition to the sanctions list.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
