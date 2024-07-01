$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 79516 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 88285 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107796 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 182736 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 227815 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140209 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 367054 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181322 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149401 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197791 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Verkhovna Rada meeting postponed for a week - Zheleznyak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52294 views

The session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine was postponed for a week due to the NATO summit, although the real reason may be related to possible personnel changes in the government.

Verkhovna Rada meeting postponed for a week - Zheleznyak

The session of the Verkhovna Rada has been postponed for one week, the reason being the NATO summit. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

"They postponed the Rada meeting for one week. They say the reason is the NATO summit," the MP said.

According to Zheleznyak, the actual reason for the postponement of the Council meeting is slightly different.

"...I advise everyone to remember the speaker's words about personnel rotations in the government. And what I wrote, that there is a feeling that it will be much more than the appointment of a couple of ministers," the MP added.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the budget declaration for 2025-2027.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
NATO
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
