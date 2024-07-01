Verkhovna Rada meeting postponed for a week - Zheleznyak

The session of the Verkhovna Rada has been postponed for one week, the reason being the NATO summit. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

"They postponed the Rada meeting for one week. They say the reason is the NATO summit," the MP said.

According to Zheleznyak, the actual reason for the postponement of the Council meeting is slightly different.

"...I advise everyone to remember the speaker's words about personnel rotations in the government. And what I wrote, that there is a feeling that it will be much more than the appointment of a couple of ministers," the MP added.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the budget declaration for 2025-2027.