The expert advised Ukrainians on the best places to keep their assets in the current realities

To diversify risks during the war, it is better to divide assets. Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem , Соnсоrd Fintech Solutions, in an exclusive interview with UNN, told what options you should consider to save your savings.

Ultimately, in a time of war, the priority should be to ensure the safety and liquidity of savings. Investing in foreign currency can be a smart move, but you should also consider other options to maximize your financial security, - Sosedka noted.

According to her, during a war, the exchange rate can fluctuate greatly, which increases the risk of depreciation of the national currency. Buying a hard currency such as the dollar or euro can be a way to protect savings from inflation and economic instability.

In times of war, it is important to have access to liquid funds to meet urgent needs. Currency is a liquid asset that can be used quickly when needed, - added the finance expert.

At the same time, Sosedka advises dividing savings between different assets. This, she says, can reduce risks. "In addition to currency, you can consider investing in assets such as precious metals (gold), which often rise in value during crises, as well as crypto assets, if possible," she said.

