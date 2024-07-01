June in Kyiv was warmer than normal and among the ten wettest in more than 130 years
Kyiv • UNN
June in Kyiv was 2.0°C warmer than normal with a maximum temperature of 31.9°C, and precipitation was almost twice the monthly norm of 135 mm, making it one of the ten wettest June since 1891, the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported on Monday, UNN reported.
Details
According to observations by the Observatory's weather station, the average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in June was 21.5°C, which is 2.0°C above the climate norm.
The coldest day was June 13, when the minimum temperature dropped to 13.5°C in the morning, and the warmest day was June 30, when the maximum temperature rose to +31.9°C.
Precipitation on Nauky Avenue amounted to 135 mm, or almost two monthly norms - 182%. This year's June is among the ten wettest since 1891 in the capital.
