Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine is one of the hottest countries in Europe today, and the heat will continue this week - weather forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15525 views

Ukraine will be one of the hottest countries in Europe on July 1, with temperatures of up to 37°C and a high fire danger in most regions, although localized rains are possible in some areas.

Ukraine is one of the hottest countries in Europe today, and the heat will continue this week - weather forecaster

Ukraine will be one of the hottest countries in Europe today. And such a stinging heat will continue, said weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

"On July 1, Ukraine will be one of the hottest countries in Europe," Didenko wrote on Facebook.

Forecasters predict heat of up to 37° and rain in some places01.07.24, 08:30 • 13448 views

And despite localized rains, she said, a large part of Ukraine's territory will be dry on July 1, with a high fire risk.

"This stinging heat will continue. However, on July 1-2 in the western regions, and on July 3-4 in the north of Ukraine, the temperatures will slow down, the heat will become at least a little more merciful. However, the eastern part and the south will still be in the midst of very high temperatures (except that on July 4-5 it will be easier in Odesa region)," Didenko said.

"So, for now, be very careful with fire, be especially attentive to your health, wave fans and sprinkle water on yourself and everyone around you," Didenko emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Europe
Ukraine
Odesa
