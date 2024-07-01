Ukraine is one of the hottest countries in Europe today, and the heat will continue this week - weather forecaster

Ukraine will be one of the hottest countries in Europe today. And such a stinging heat will continue, said weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

"On July 1, Ukraine will be one of the hottest countries in Europe," Didenko wrote on Facebook.

Forecasters predict heat of up to 37° and rain in some places

And despite localized rains, she said, a large part of Ukraine's territory will be dry on July 1, with a high fire risk.

"This stinging heat will continue. However, on July 1-2 in the western regions, and on July 3-4 in the north of Ukraine, the temperatures will slow down, the heat will become at least a little more merciful. However, the eastern part and the south will still be in the midst of very high temperatures (except that on July 4-5 it will be easier in Odesa region)," Didenko said.

"So, for now, be very careful with fire, be especially attentive to your health, wave fans and sprinkle water on yourself and everyone around you," Didenko emphasized.