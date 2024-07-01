Forecasters predict heat of up to 37° and rain in some places
Kyiv • UNN
Rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected in western Ukraine today, while the rest of the country will be dry, with temperatures reaching a hot 37°C in some places during the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.
Details
In the western regions there will be no precipitation at night, moderate short-term rains and thunderstorms during the day, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in some areas, significant rains in Volyn, Lviv and Zakarpattia regions; in the rest of the country the weather will remain without precipitation.
Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.
Temperatures are 17-22° at night, 29-34° during the day, and 35-37° in the south and east of the country.
In Kyiv region
No precipitation.
Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.
The temperature at night is 17-22°, during the day 29-34°; in Kyiv, it is about 20° at night and 31-33° during the day.