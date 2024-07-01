$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Publication of real-time information about illegal products - an expert on the involvement of KFI experts in the work of the eTobacco portal

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102627 views

The involvement of experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise in the development of the eTobacco portal will allow real-time publication of information about illegal and low-quality tobacco products, which will allow consumers to be informed and law enforcement agencies to respond promptly to crimes related to the illegal tobacco market.

Publication of real-time information about illegal products - an expert on the involvement of KFI experts in the work of the eTobacco portal

The involvement of specialists from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise in the work of the eTobacco portal will allow consumers to receive information about illegal and substandard tobacco products in real time. This was reported by Myroslav Laba, a tax and regulatory policy specialist at the Economic Expert Platform, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

Also, according to the expert, this will allow law enforcement agencies to respond more quickly to crimes in the field of illegal tobacco trafficking.

We support the use of digital tools to counteract the illegal market. We expect the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise to take samples from all production lines in Ukraine. The involvement of KFI in the process of determining the origin of illegal products will involve the mandatory publication of information in real time on which line produced the illegal product submitted for research, who owns this line. Such notification of a crime provides for an automatic response by law enforcement agencies. And consumers will have access to information about unscrupulous manufacturers,

- Laba noted.

Recall

Starting in February 2025, the eTobacco portal will be launched in Ukraine , which will contain information on the ingredients of tobacco products and emissions from their use.

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin saidthat all studies of tobacco products are important because they help the state avoid billions of dollars in losses from the shadow market.

The issue of researching all types of tobacco products, their analogues and modern substitutes is also relevant for the state in the context of paying taxes, as it concerns excisable goods and billions of dollars in losses due to the shadow market. The task of the experts is to provide law enforcement agencies with scientific and methodological support in a timely and accurate manner to create a reliable evidence base and ensure fairness and trust in the judicial system of Ukraine,

- Ruvin noted.

The involvement of KSRIFE experts in the work of the eTobacco portal will be useful for both consumers and law enforcement agencies - economist6/28/24, 3:29 PM

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Ukraine
