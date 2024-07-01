A week of strength and self-confidence: horoscope for all zodiac signs from July 1 to July 7

The period from July 1 to July 7 has good energy, a large number of positive aspects that will give us the power of self-confidence. The main event of this week will be the New Moon, which will occur on July 6 at 01.57 Kiev time in the sign of Cancer. What to expect all the signs of the Zodiac, especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

As the astrologer noted, the new moon is a period of a new cycle, so you should always use this moment to write new plans and ideas. Traditionally at this moment the Sun in conjunction with the Moon, give us all great energetic power, but physically we can feel weak.

"In the New Moon horoscope, the Sun and Moon make good aspects to Saturn and Mars. This will give us the opportunity throughout the month to be organized and composed, we will be able to have time to do many tasks and successfully solve many issues, especially family issues. We will also be able to harmonize and control our emotionalism. And since the New Moon will occur in the sign of Cancer, we will be very sensitive and attached to home and family, which will favor frequent family meetings and showing care for each other," Basilenko said.

According to her, from July 3, the beautiful aspect of Mercury with Jupiter will give great success to those people who are engaged in law, public speaking, teachers, will help students in passing exams.

"But Mercury will also give a hard aspect to Pluto. This is quite a dangerous aspect for communication and movement. We will think aggressively and all of the above will come at us through tension and anger. Therefore, this week we need to avoid conflicts, be responsible in our statements, otherwise we may say unnecessary things and offend other people. During this period there may be sharp and indiscreet statements from politicians, major revelations and international information conflicts. Especially on July 7, when Mercury will conjunct the Moon," - said the astrologer.

Also this week, Neptune will go retrograde in Pisces until December of this year. So from this week until the end of 2024, issues related to religion will be brought up acutely, there will be behind-the-scenes games of powerful people and secret negotiations.

In general, according to Bazylenko, this week has good energy, a large number of positive aspects that will give us strength and confidence.

ARIES

This week is one of the best weeks of the year for your family and inheritance matters. You will be lucky in buying and selling real estate, in repairs. Try this week to meet with your parents or in a large family circle to discuss all the pressing topics that can be successfully resolved in your favor. In financial matters you will also have good luck.

A successful period for exams and important meetings.

And but in love one should be careful Especially in relationships with loved ones one should avoid conflict.

TAURUS

During this week to you can come to you amazing ideas and great opportunities for their realization This period will bring you a lot of communication, interesting meetings and new contacts. Public speaking, working with information, in commerce and trade will be successful. It is also a great time to take exams and great luck in your studies. There will also be great opportunities in financial matters, you will be able to expand your business, build relationships with partners.

You should avoid conflicts with your loved ones, especially in the 2nd half of the week.

GEMINI



This week is very good for you in any financial matters. Very interesting business offers may come to you now, as well as opportunities to increase your profits. You will be full of inspiration and energy, especially in the middle of the week. But throughout the week you should be very careful about what you say, so that this information doesn't turn against you. Avoid conflicts.

CANCER

This period is very strong for you. You will feel a great emotional boost. The New Moon, which will occur on July 6, will be just in your sign, which will give you strength and more opportunities. Be sure to spell out your plans and desires on this day, they are sure to come true. You may feel the support and help of those around you.

You should be very careful with financial matters, especially with important financial documents.

LIONS

You should take a good rest, gain strength and reboot during this period. This week is also for your inner work and for spiritual practices. But it will be very difficult for you to keep yourself in control because of your own aggressiveness and intolerance. You will want quarrels and scandals. Try to avoid this as much as possible and be very controlling of yourself and what you talk about, otherwise it will backfire on you. In a calm state you will get everything you wanted.

VIRGINS



You will be full of strength and energy. Interesting ideas will come to you, and your projects will progress very well. You will be able to attract new good people into your team, get approval from the management. Those who have their own business will be a special success. Here you can realize everything you have conceived.

The only thing to be wary of is intrigue and gossip that will go behind your back, or secret information that will come to light in the second half of the week.

LIBRA



This week gives you the opportunity to unlock all your potential and realize your most ambitious plans. It is now that you can advance in your career, expand your business, realize your ideas and you will definitely succeed. Also, you will be favorable for long-distance trips and travel.

Be careful in matters related to love and creativity. There may be tense situations here, you should postpone acquaintances. Beware of office romances.

SCORPIONS

This week may bring you many interesting meetings with foreigners or with your relatives who are now staying abroad. Also long distance travel and traveling will bring you a lot of luck. Maximize use this period to study for exams, where you will definitely have good luck.

In financial matters too, there can be great opportunities, you can attract investors, successfully take a loan.

You should avoid conflict situations with your management or close relatives.

SAGITTARIANS

A very good period for solving all accumulated issues. Be active, you can take a risk in something. Rely on your intuition. Especially strongly you will be able to help your family now. Do not be afraid to take on more responsibility. Successful solution of all legal issues.

You need to be careful what you say and should avoid long distance travel and be careful on the roads now.

CAPRICORNS

This week will be very emotional for you, you will want to express yourself, especially to your relatives and spouses. Try to avoid conflict situations and your inner tension as much as possible.

Relationships with partners and companions may work out well for you now, but provided you are diplomatic. Solutions to big legal issues are possible. Don't avoid society, as that's where support and good suggestions will come to you.

This week be careful in financial matters. You should not take risks, take loans, lend money. And in love you'll have a lot of luck.

AQUARIUS

This week will be a very emotional week for you. You may experience a lot of tension inside. You should relax, avoid conflicts and then you will see how this period will bring you many successes and opportunities, especially in work matters or in any of your other activities. You will be able to change a lot of things for the better.

Use the New Moon to write new plans and ideas. You will also find success in love.

PISCES

This is a great period for rest and for you to gain strength, get good impressions. Engage in creative endeavors. Spend as much time as possible with your children. Use the New Moon to write new plans and ideas for your future.

In love, you are in an incredibly favorable period. This is a good time to start your own family.

You should pay special attention to your health, try not to get hypothermia.