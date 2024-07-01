A week of strength and self-confidence: horoscope for all zodiac signs from July 1 to July 7

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 46999 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 146806 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 195078 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 121493 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 354697 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178360 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147855 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197039 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 11569 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 23079 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 29650 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 26947 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 9290 views
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 1840 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27941 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 30187 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43623 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51748 views
A week of strength and self-confidence: horoscope for all zodiac signs from July 1 to July 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44262 views

This week of July 1-7 has good astrological energy with many positive aspects that will give you strength and confidence, especially during the New Moon on July 6.

A week of strength and self-confidence: horoscope for all zodiac signs from July 1 to July 7

The period from July 1 to July 7 has good energy, a large number of positive aspects that will give us the power of self-confidence. The main event of this week will be the New Moon, which will occur on July 6 at 01.57 Kiev time in the sign of Cancer. What to expect all the signs of the Zodiac, especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

Details

As the astrologer noted, the new moon is a period of a new cycle, so you should always use this moment to write new plans and ideas. Traditionally at this moment the Sun in conjunction with the Moon, give us all great energetic power, but physically we can feel weak. 

"In the New Moon horoscope, the Sun and Moon make good aspects to Saturn and Mars. This will give us the opportunity throughout the month to be organized and composed,  we will be able to have time to do many tasks and successfully solve many issues, especially family issues. We will also be able to harmonize and control our emotionalism. And since the New Moon will occur in the sign of Cancer, we will be very sensitive and attached to home and family, which will favor frequent family meetings and showing care for each other," Basilenko said. 

 According to her, from July 3, the beautiful aspect of Mercury with Jupiter will give great success to those people who are engaged in law, public speaking, teachers,  will help students in passing exams.

"But Mercury will also give a hard aspect to Pluto. This is quite a dangerous aspect for communication and movement. We will think aggressively and all of the above will come at us through tension and anger. Therefore, this week we need to avoid conflicts, be responsible in our statements, otherwise we may say unnecessary things and offend other people. During this period there may be sharp and indiscreet statements from politicians, major revelations and international information conflicts. Especially on July 7, when Mercury will conjunct the Moon," - said the astrologer. 

 Also this week, Neptune will go retrograde in Pisces until December of this year. So from this week until the end of 2024, issues related to religion will be brought up acutely, there will be behind-the-scenes games of powerful people and secret negotiations.

 In general, according to Bazylenko, this week has good energy, a large number of positive aspects that will give us strength and confidence.

ARIES

 This week is one of the best weeks of the year for your family  and inheritance matters. You will be lucky in buying and selling real estate, in repairs. Try this week to meet with your parents or in a large family circle to discuss all the pressing topics that can be successfully resolved in your favor. In financial matters you will also have good luck. 

A successful period for exams and important meetings.

And  but in love one should be careful  Especially in relationships with loved ones one should avoid conflict. 

TAURUS 

  During this week to you can come to you amazing ideas and great opportunities for their realization This period will bring you a lot of communication,  interesting meetings and new contacts.  Public speaking, working with information, in commerce and trade will be successful. It is also a great time to take exams and great luck in your studies. There will also be great opportunities in financial matters, you will be able to expand your business, build relationships with partners.

 You should avoid conflicts with your loved ones, especially in the 2nd half of the week.

GEMINI

 This week is very good for you in any financial matters. Very interesting business offers may come to you now, as well as opportunities to increase your profits. You will be full of inspiration and energy, especially in the middle of the week. But throughout the week you should be very careful about what you say, so that this information doesn't turn against you. Avoid conflicts.

CANCER

 This period is very strong for you. You will feel a great emotional boost. The New Moon, which will occur on July 6, will be just  in your sign, which will give you strength and more opportunities. Be sure to spell out your plans and desires on this day, they are sure to come true. You may feel the support and help of those around you.

 You should be very careful with financial matters, especially with important financial documents. 

LIONS

 You should take a good rest, gain strength and reboot during this period. This week is also for your inner work and for spiritual practices. But it will be very difficult for you to keep yourself in control because of your own aggressiveness and intolerance. You will want quarrels and scandals. Try to avoid this as much as possible and be very controlling of yourself and what you talk about, otherwise it will backfire on you.  In a calm state you will get everything you wanted.

VIRGINS

 You will be full of strength and energy. Interesting ideas will come to you,  and your projects will progress very well. You will be able to attract new good people into your team,  get approval from the management. Those who have their own business will be a special success. Here you can realize everything you have conceived.

 The only thing to be wary of is intrigue and gossip that will go behind your back, or secret information that will come to light in the second half of the week.

LIBRA

  This week gives you the opportunity to unlock all your potential and realize your most ambitious plans. It is now that you can advance in your career, expand your business, realize your ideas and you will definitely succeed. Also, you will be favorable for long-distance trips and travel. 

Be careful in matters related to love and creativity. There may be tense situations here, you should postpone acquaintances. Beware of office romances.

SCORPIONS 

 This week may bring you many interesting meetings with foreigners or with your relatives who are now staying abroad. Also long distance travel and traveling will bring you a lot of luck. Maximize  use this period to study for exams, where you will definitely have good luck. 

In financial matters too, there can be great opportunities, you can attract investors, successfully take a loan.

 You should avoid conflict situations with your management or close relatives.

SAGITTARIANS 

 A very good period for solving all accumulated issues. Be active, you can take a risk in something. Rely on your intuition. Especially strongly you will be able to help your family now. Do not be afraid to take on more responsibility. Successful solution of all legal issues.

  You need to be careful what you say and should avoid long distance travel and be careful on the roads now.

CAPRICORNS

 This week will be very emotional for you, you will want to express yourself, especially to your relatives and spouses. Try to avoid conflict situations and your inner tension as much as possible.

 Relationships with partners and companions may work out well for you now, but provided you are diplomatic. Solutions to big legal issues are possible. Don't avoid society, as that's where support and good suggestions will come to you.

 This week be careful in financial matters. You should not take risks, take loans, lend money.  And in love you'll have a lot of luck.

AQUARIUS

 This week will be a very emotional week for you. You may experience a lot of tension inside. You should relax, avoid conflicts and then you will see how  this period will bring you many successes and opportunities, especially in work matters or in any of your other activities. You will be able to change a lot of things for the better.

 Use the New Moon to write new plans and ideas. You will also find success in love.

PISCES 

 This is a great period for rest and for you to gain strength, get good impressions. Engage in creative endeavors. Spend as much time as possible with your children. Use the New Moon to write new plans and ideas for your future.

 In love, you are in an incredibly favorable period. This is a good time to start your own family.

 You should pay special attention to your health, try not to get hypothermia.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
