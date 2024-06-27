Tomorrow in Ukraine, blackout schedules will be in effect throughout the day
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day on June 28 at the direction of Ukrenergo, DTEK reports.
"June 28: according to Ukrenergo's instructions, the outage schedules will be applied throughout the day tomorrow," the statement reads.
