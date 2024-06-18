$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
We have to get used to it, because they will be with us for a year: YASNO CEO on outage schedules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16140 views

The schedules of power outages will remain unchanged throughout the year, as Ukrenergo coordinates them with local networks based on the deficit, and consumers can only influence their consumption.

We have to get used to it, because they will be with us for a year: YASNO CEO on outage schedules

The schedules of power outages will remain unchanged throughout the year, as Ukrenergo coordinates them with local networks based on the projected deficit. This was stated by YASNO CEO Serhiy Kovalenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The schedules do not physically change. Realizing the deficit the next day, Ukrenergo gives a command to each of the networks to disconnect the number of queues, and local networks are already disconnected, if necessary, as instructed by the team. We have to get used to the existing schedules, because they will be with us throughout this year - there are no options," he said.

Kovalenko says that "we, as end consumers, can only influence the amount of our consumption.

"Currently, we do not see any significant deviations in consumption compared to other periods. On the other hand, we see that electricity saving is becoming a trend in social media," he added.

Recall

According to Ukrenergo, on June 18 , the blackout schedules were shortened, leaving them only from 3 p.m., due to the more active operation of solar power plants.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
