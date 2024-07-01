$41.340.03
The head of the village council assures that Kernel and the Ukrainian Dairy Company have contributed to the repair of the road, which people accused them of destroying

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29327 views

The head of the village council assures us that Kernel and the Ukrainian Dairy Company have contributed to the repair of the road, which people accused them of destroying.

The head of the village council assures that Kernel and the Ukrainian Dairy Company have contributed to the repair of the road, which people accused them of destroying

Agroholdings Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company have joined the repair of the road between Berestovets and Komarivka in Chernihiv Oblast, which was accused of being destroyed by local residents with their large vehicles. This information was voiced by the head of the Komarivka village council, Viktor Bondarenko, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

"We appealed to the head of the Chernihiv RMA, to the Regional Road Restoration Service. The Service, as the owner of the road, is now making repairs together with the utility company of Komariv village council and investment institutions that drive on this road. In particular, Druzhba-Nova LLC (part of the Kernel group - ed.) and Ukrainian Dairy Company are helping. We are making high-quality patching repairs," said Bondarenko.

At the same time, the Komarivske village head did not specify how exactly the two agricultural holdings are helping to repair the road.

Optional

The Service for Infrastructure Restoration and Development in Chernihiv Oblast toldwhat kind of work will be done on the road.

"We are carrying out emergency repairs of the most damaged sections and will carry out priority works to improve the road's travelability - patching and repairing the pavement on three bridges.

Patching means asphalting. Unfortunately, there are no funds for capital works, because last year in Ukraine all the funds of the Road Fund were transferred to the state budget for defense needs. Now the financing of any road works is different. As for the amount, it will be possible to say in general after the works are completed," Alina Kolomiyets, spokeswoman for the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Chernihiv Oblast, told UNN.

She added that the Recovery Service does not have information on whether Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company are providing any assistance in the repairs.

Context

Residents of the Nizhyn district accused Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company of destroying this road with their large vehicles.

It was on this road that an ambulance barely brought an elderly woman with a stroke to a hospital in Nizhyn, but the patient died in the hospital a few days later.

"Kernel" and "Ukrainian Milk Company" admitted that they use the road, but  did not want to contribute to its repair.

Driven to despair, people saw no other way out, so they wrote a collective appeal to the Chernihiv RMA demanding that funds be allocated for the roads between Berestovets and Komarivka.

Chernihiv RMA is considering the possibility of repairing another section of road that two agricultural holdings are destroying with their transport27.06.24, 10:05 • 102181 view

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
