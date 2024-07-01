Russian attack on Obolon: residents of 30 out of 84 apartments reported damage to their homes

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 58302 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 65725 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 87896 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 171034 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 217222 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134160 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363043 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180430 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148932 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197588 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 33318 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 45932 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 52969 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50931 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 58288 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 53044 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 65694 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 68420 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 87873 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 2486 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 6350 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12754 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34116 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35981 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russian attack on Obolon: residents of 30 out of 84 apartments reported damage to their homes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36022 views

Thirty of the 84 apartments in a building in Kyiv's Obolon district were damaged by shrapnel during a Russian missile attack. One apartment was burned out and another was partially damaged, although the building's supporting structures remained intact.

Russian attack on Obolon: residents of 30 out of 84 apartments reported damage to their homes

Thirty out of 84 apartments in the Obolon district of Kyiv reported varying degrees of damage as a result of yesterday's Russian attack. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

"Residents of 30 of the 84 apartments in the Obolon building, which was hit by missile fragments yesterday, reported various degrees of damage to their homes. One of these apartments was burned out, and another partially burnt down. The residents did not apply for assistance with resettlement," Klitschko wrote.

The mayor of Kyiv claims that according to the results of the preliminary inspection, the building's load-bearing structures remained intact. As of today, water and electricity supply has been restored to the building.

"The city will help restore the damaged apartments. We will also repair broken windows and other damage where necessary. In particular, under the eRestoration program," he added.

Recall

On June 30, the Russians used Iskander-K cruise missiles to strike Kyiv, of which two were shot down. Unfortunately, the missile debris caused damage to infrastructure.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarKyiv
9K720 Iskander
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40