Russian attack on Obolon: residents of 30 out of 84 apartments reported damage to their homes

Thirty out of 84 apartments in the Obolon district of Kyiv reported varying degrees of damage as a result of yesterday's Russian attack. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

"Residents of 30 of the 84 apartments in the Obolon building, which was hit by missile fragments yesterday, reported various degrees of damage to their homes. One of these apartments was burned out, and another partially burnt down. The residents did not apply for assistance with resettlement," Klitschko wrote.

The mayor of Kyiv claims that according to the results of the preliminary inspection, the building's load-bearing structures remained intact. As of today, water and electricity supply has been restored to the building.

"The city will help restore the damaged apartments. We will also repair broken windows and other damage where necessary. In particular, under the eRestoration program," he added.

On June 30, the Russians used Iskander-K cruise missiles to strike Kyiv, of which two were shot down. Unfortunately, the missile debris caused damage to infrastructure.