Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Poland resumes the passage of Ukrainian trucks at checkpoints

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65745 views

Poland has resumed allowing Ukrainian trucks to pass through checkpoints at Lviv customs after resolving the issue of trucks crossing the border without international transportation permits.

Poland has resumed the passage of Ukrainian trucks through checkpoints in the area of Lviv Customs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Customs Service.

Details 

Due to the settlement by the Polish side of the issue of crossing the border by trucks with Ukrainian registration, the passage of trucks through the checkpoints on the border with the Republic of Poland located in the area of Lviv Customs has been resumed

- summarized in the SMS.

Recall

Starting from 00:00 on July 1, 2024, the Polish side at the checkpoints suspended the entry and exit of Ukrainian trucks from/to the Republic of Poland that do not have permits for international freight transport (ECMT permit or carnet). 

Suspension of Ukrainian trucks without international transportation permits in Poland: the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine responds01.07.24, 11:22 • 17494 views

EconomyPolitics
Ukraine
Lviv
Poland
