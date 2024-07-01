$41.340.03
Suspension of Ukrainian trucks without international transportation permits in Poland: the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine responds

Kyiv

 • 17494 views

Poland has suspended the passage of Ukrainian trucks at the border without international freight permits. However, the EU-Ukraine freight liberalization agreement came into force on June 20, abolishing the need for Ukrainian carriers to have permits for bilateral transportation.

Suspension of Ukrainian trucks without international transportation permits in Poland: the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine responds

Ukrainian carriers do not need any permits for bilateral transportation, as the agreement on liberalization of freight transportation between Ukraine and the EU came into force on June 20. This is how Deputy Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development Serhiy Derkach commented on Poland's suspension of Ukrainian trucks at the border without international freight permits, UNN reports

Regarding the situation with the border crossing by trucks through checkpoints with Poland. More precisely, the requirement of the customs authorities of the Republic of Poland that Ukrainian drivers have transportation permits. No permits are required for bilateral transportation

- Derkach wrote on Facebook. 

He reminded that the agreement on freight liberalization between Ukraine and the EU came into force on the day of signing. That is, on June 20. A transition period is in effect until July 10, allowing carriers to adapt to the new rules.

According to him, the Polish side is aware of this, primarily the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure. The Polish side, like all other EU member states, was informed through official channels about the update of the agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

At the moment, this is a matter of internal communication on the Polish side. We have contacted the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland. Our colleagues assure us that they are trying to solve the problem with the customs service

- said Derkach.

He also said that the Ukrainian side has notified the European Commission of the suspension of truck traffic. According to him, the EC has already intervened in the situation and is also trying to influence the solution of the problem.

What is known

Starting from 00:00 on July 1, 2024, the Polish side suspended the entry and exit of Ukrainian trucks that do not have permits for international freight transport (ECMT permit or carnet) at checkpoints

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy
European Union
Ukraine
Facebook
Poland
