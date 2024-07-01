Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 161 combat engagements took place in the frontline

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 77271 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 85847 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105655 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181499 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226739 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139607 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366640 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181245 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149363 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197773 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 77271 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71724 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 85847 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86188 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105655 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8922 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11253 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15504 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36637 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38305 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 161 combat engagements took place in the frontline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 63641 views

Since the beginning of the day, 161 combat engagements have taken place in various parts of the frontline, the enemy launched missile, air and artillery strikes, but Ukrainian troops successfully repelled most of the attacks, inflicting significant losses on Russian troops and equipment.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 161 combat engagements took place in the frontline

Since the beginning of the day, 161 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The enemy launched four missile strikes (using six missiles), 33 air strikes (including 50 drones) and 433 kamikaze strikes, and fired 3072 times at the positions of our troops and settlements with artillery and other types of weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening report, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants attempted to storm the defensive lines near Hlyboke, Lyptsi and Vovchansk 11 times. Four combat engagements are ongoing. The situation is under control of our troops.

The enemy attacked our positions 17 times in the Kupyansk sector. Attacks near the towns of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka were successfully repelled.  Three firefights continue near Sinkivka.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops also made 17 attack attempts  - near Hrekivka, Nevske and Makiivka. Five battles are ongoing.

The aggressor was also active in the Siverskiy sector, where 19 Russian assault attacks were registered. The locations of combat engagements are Bilohorivka, Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne, Vyymka, and Verkhnekamianske. In the area of the latter two, fighting continues. The invaders are receiving a decent rebuff.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops stopped five enemy attacks in the areas of Novyi and Klishchiyivka.  In Novove, in the Chasovyi Yar area, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians tried 19 times to break into our defense lines near the settlements of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and Nyzhyk. We repelled 16 attacks, three are still ongoing.

The enemy is attacking most intensively in the Pokrovske direction.  Since the beginning of the day, 44 Russian assault actions have taken place here. Ukrainian troops continue to repel 14 attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Voskhod, Netaylove.

The Russians are paying a heavy price for their attempts to advance in the Pokrovske direction. The enemy's losses since the beginning of the day are as follows: 109 occupants were killed in action, 181 were wounded, and several more were taken prisoner. One Russian tank, one infantry fighting vehicle and one MT-LB, two Tiger armored vehicles, two cars and one buggy, four operational and tactical UAVs and one cannon were destroyed. The damaged enemy equipment includes a tank, a cannon, a 120-mm mortar, and four cars.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders tried to advance seven times in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, but to no avail.

In the Vremivsk sector, 10 enemy attacks took place in the areas of Vodiane and Urozhayne. One attack is still being repelled. Defense forces are controlling the situation.

On the Orikhivske direction, two  enemy attacks towards Robotyne and Novodanylivka failed.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants continue to try to drive the Defense Forces units from their positions at the bridgeheads. All eight Russian attacks were unsuccessful today.

General Staff: fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk, near Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka30.06.24, 20:08 • 28845 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Toretsk
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40