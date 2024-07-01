Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 161 combat engagements took place in the frontline

Since the beginning of the day, 161 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The enemy launched four missile strikes (using six missiles), 33 air strikes (including 50 drones) and 433 kamikaze strikes, and fired 3072 times at the positions of our troops and settlements with artillery and other types of weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening report, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants attempted to storm the defensive lines near Hlyboke, Lyptsi and Vovchansk 11 times. Four combat engagements are ongoing. The situation is under control of our troops.

The enemy attacked our positions 17 times in the Kupyansk sector. Attacks near the towns of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka were successfully repelled. Three firefights continue near Sinkivka.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops also made 17 attack attempts - near Hrekivka, Nevske and Makiivka. Five battles are ongoing.

The aggressor was also active in the Siverskiy sector, where 19 Russian assault attacks were registered. The locations of combat engagements are Bilohorivka, Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne, Vyymka, and Verkhnekamianske. In the area of the latter two, fighting continues. The invaders are receiving a decent rebuff.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops stopped five enemy attacks in the areas of Novyi and Klishchiyivka. In Novove, in the Chasovyi Yar area, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians tried 19 times to break into our defense lines near the settlements of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and Nyzhyk. We repelled 16 attacks, three are still ongoing.

The enemy is attacking most intensively in the Pokrovske direction. Since the beginning of the day, 44 Russian assault actions have taken place here. Ukrainian troops continue to repel 14 attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Voskhod, Netaylove.

The Russians are paying a heavy price for their attempts to advance in the Pokrovske direction. The enemy's losses since the beginning of the day are as follows: 109 occupants were killed in action, 181 were wounded, and several more were taken prisoner. One Russian tank, one infantry fighting vehicle and one MT-LB, two Tiger armored vehicles, two cars and one buggy, four operational and tactical UAVs and one cannon were destroyed. The damaged enemy equipment includes a tank, a cannon, a 120-mm mortar, and four cars.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders tried to advance seven times in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, but to no avail.

In the Vremivsk sector, 10 enemy attacks took place in the areas of Vodiane and Urozhayne. One attack is still being repelled. Defense forces are controlling the situation.

On the Orikhivske direction, two enemy attacks towards Robotyne and Novodanylivka failed.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants continue to try to drive the Defense Forces units from their positions at the bridgeheads. All eight Russian attacks were unsuccessful today.

General Staff: fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk, near Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka