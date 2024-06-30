General Staff: fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk, near Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka
Fighting continues in the Kharkiv and Kupyansk sectors near Vovchansk, Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka - as of 19:00 on June 30, 109 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk sector.
Throughout the day, the aggressor is looking for ways to penetrate our defense and try to drive Ukrainian units out of the occupied lines. The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 109. The invaders are most active in the Pokrovske sector. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders are giving a worthy rebuff to the invaders, destroying enemy personnel and equipment
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
Kharkiv sector. The aggressor tried to attack here eight times today. Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk. The enemy is actively using aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation, bombing the areas of Liptsy, Tokarivka Druha, Vesele, Neskuchne, Dergachi, Slobozhanske and Kharkiv.
In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops have repelled seven assault attacks by occupation forces since the beginning of the day. Fighting continues near Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka.
Liman direction. Defense forces are holding back the enemy in the Nevske and Torske areas. The total number of engagements reached 11.
In the Toretsk sector , the number of attacks by the invaders increased to six. The battle near Pivdenne continues.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants do not reduce the pressure. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 36 times. Nine assault operations are underway, including fighting in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka and Novoselivka Persha.
Two enemy attempts to attack were made at the Kurakhove and Vremivske directions.
In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff added.
