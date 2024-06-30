General Staff: fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk, near Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

General Staff: fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk, near Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28845 views

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv and Kupyansk sectors near Vovchansk, Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka - as of 19:00 on June 30, 109 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk sector.

General Staff: fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk, near Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka

The number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 109 as of 19:00. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector. In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues near Vovchansk.  In the Kupyansk sector - near Synkivka and Stelmakhivka. This is stated in the statement of the General Staff as of 19:00 on June 30, UNN reports

Throughout the day, the aggressor is looking for ways to penetrate our defense and try to drive Ukrainian units out of the occupied lines. The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 109. The invaders are most active in the Pokrovske sector. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders are giving a worthy rebuff to the invaders, destroying enemy personnel and equipment

- the General Staff said in a statement. 

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

Kharkiv sector. The aggressor tried to attack here eight times today. Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk. The enemy is actively using aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation, bombing the areas of Liptsy, Tokarivka Druha, Vesele, Neskuchne, Dergachi, Slobozhanske and Kharkiv.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops have repelled seven assault attacks by occupation forces since the beginning of the day. Fighting continues near Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka.

Liman direction. Defense forces are holding back the enemy in the Nevske and Torske areas. The total number of engagements reached 11.

In the Toretsk sector , the number of attacks by the invaders increased to six. The battle near Pivdenne continues.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants do not reduce the pressure.  Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 36 times.  Nine assault operations are underway, including fighting in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka and Novoselivka Persha.

Two enemy attempts to attack were made at the Kurakhove and Vremivske directions.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff added. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

