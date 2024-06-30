$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The President: Russia has failed the offensive on the Kharkiv direction, so they will urgently think about what else to do

Kyiv • UNN

Russia has failed in its offensive on the Kharkiv direction, so it will be "urgently thinking" about what else to do to get some political benefit from the war.

The President: Russia has failed the offensive on the Kharkiv direction, so they will urgently think about what else to do

Russia has failed in its offensive in the Kharkiv sector, so now the Russians will be "thinking quite urgently" about what else they can do to have some kind of information gain politically. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, a correspondent of UNN reports.

I think that they wanted to occupy everything in the Kharkiv direction, including Kharkiv, as much as possible. They failed in this offensive. They had a successful start, but then they lost a lot of people and equipment. They will now be thinking quite urgently about what else they can do to politically gain some kind of information advantage. In general, Russia's warfare tactics are very clear. Any step forward on our territory, any occupation, any village, even if they leave no one alive, is a positive for them and a window for them to trade. For them, it is important to trade as much as possible with this war, to take as much as possible

- Zelensky said.

He noted that this can only be done on a successful wave, which requires the occupation of something.

"And then say we are ready, and as long as there are these moments, they are ready. They always need that pause, a ceasefire is the best option for them to prepare even more and then take another step.

In any case, his victory in his mind is incompatible with the life of Ukraine. This is a victory for him..." Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskiy reported that a possible Russian offensive in the north could be another attempt to pull Ukrainian forces away from Donbas.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
