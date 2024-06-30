The President: Russia has failed the offensive on the Kharkiv direction, so they will urgently think about what else to do

Russia has failed in its offensive in the Kharkiv sector, so now the Russians will be "thinking quite urgently" about what else they can do to have some kind of information gain politically. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, a correspondent of UNN reports.

I think that they wanted to occupy everything in the Kharkiv direction, including Kharkiv, as much as possible. They failed in this offensive. They had a successful start, but then they lost a lot of people and equipment. They will now be thinking quite urgently about what else they can do to politically gain some kind of information advantage. In general, Russia's warfare tactics are very clear. Any step forward on our territory, any occupation, any village, even if they leave no one alive, is a positive for them and a window for them to trade. For them, it is important to trade as much as possible with this war, to take as much as possible - Zelensky said.

He noted that this can only be done on a successful wave, which requires the occupation of something.

"And then say we are ready, and as long as there are these moments, they are ready. They always need that pause, a ceasefire is the best option for them to prepare even more and then take another step.

In any case, his victory in his mind is incompatible with the life of Ukraine. This is a victory for him..." Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskiy reported that a possible Russian offensive in the north could be another attempt to pull Ukrainian forces away from Donbas.