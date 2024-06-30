June 30: International Asteroid Day, World Social Media Day

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 39674 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 45178 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 69878 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 160598 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 207741 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 128878 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 359519 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179622 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148501 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197375 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+18°
2.2m/s
45%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 24590 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 36713 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 43491 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 50311 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 34052 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 39726 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 34217 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 45218 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 50475 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 69915 views
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 9592 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 31447 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 33521 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 46743 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 54607 views
June 30: International Asteroid Day, World Social Media Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109005 views

To date, scientists have discovered and identified more than one million asteroids in the universe. The orbits of most known asteroids are located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

June 30: International Asteroid Day, World Social Media Day

Today, June 30, many scientists and ordinary fans of the unknown depths of space can join the celebration of the International Asteroid Day, UNN writes.

The event was launched in 2016 by the United Nations on the initiative of a large number of public figures, including astrophysicist by training, guitarist of the rock band Qween Brian May.

The date of the celebration was not chosen by chance - on June 30, 1908, the Tunguska meteorite fell to Earth.

An asteroid is a small stone or metal celestial body ranging in size from a few meters to hundreds of kilometers that orbits the Sun in a Keplerian orbit. Smaller celestial bodies are called meteoroids, and larger ones are called dwarf planets.

To date, scientists have discovered and identified more than one million asteroids in the universe. The orbits of most known asteroids are located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

The most famous asteroids: Pallas, Juno, Vesta, Eros, Cupid, Hidalgo, Icarus.

Scientists estimate that the Earth suffers from the impact of asteroids the size of a football field about once every two thousand years. Approximately once a year, a meteorite the size of a car enters the Earth's atmosphere, which usually burns up before reaching the surface of our planet.

You can also join the Social Media Day today.

The emergence of the Internet has revolutionized human communication.

In 1980, the world's first real-time text chat appeared on the basis of the CompuServe service. By joining any of the thousands of discussion forums, you could discuss important events and exchange opinions. These forums proved to be extremely popular.

The first social network is called the SixDegrees platform, created in 1997. Users were able to create their own personal profiles, invite friends, and visit other users' profiles. The platform reached the mark of 3.5 million users, but ceased to exist in 2001.

The early 2000s were marked by competition between social networks MySpace and Facebook. Thanks to successful technological solutions, Facebook surpassed its competitors in terms of the number of users in 2008.

Various events are still taking place today to mark the International Day of Parliamentarism.

On June 30, 1889, the first conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Union took place in Paris, with only a few delegations present, as there were very few countries in the world at that time that could boast of having a legislative body.

Today, strong parliaments are the foundation of democracy in any country.

According to the church calendar, today is the Council of the 12 Apostles.

On this day, believers pay homage to all 12 disciples of Jesus Christ: Peter, Andrew the First-Called, James Zebedee, John the Theologian, Philip, Bartholomew, Thomas, Matthew (Levi), James Alpheus, Thaddeus, Simon the Cananite, and Matthew, who became an apostle instead of Judas Iscariot.

Andrii, Ivan, Matvii, Yakiv, and Semen celebrate their name days today.

