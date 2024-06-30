June 30: International Asteroid Day, World Social Media Day
To date, scientists have discovered and identified more than one million asteroids in the universe. The orbits of most known asteroids are located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.
Today, June 30, many scientists and ordinary fans of the unknown depths of space can join the celebration of the International Asteroid Day, UNN writes.
The event was launched in 2016 by the United Nations on the initiative of a large number of public figures, including astrophysicist by training, guitarist of the rock band Qween Brian May.
The date of the celebration was not chosen by chance - on June 30, 1908, the Tunguska meteorite fell to Earth.
An asteroid is a small stone or metal celestial body ranging in size from a few meters to hundreds of kilometers that orbits the Sun in a Keplerian orbit. Smaller celestial bodies are called meteoroids, and larger ones are called dwarf planets.
The most famous asteroids: Pallas, Juno, Vesta, Eros, Cupid, Hidalgo, Icarus.
Scientists estimate that the Earth suffers from the impact of asteroids the size of a football field about once every two thousand years. Approximately once a year, a meteorite the size of a car enters the Earth's atmosphere, which usually burns up before reaching the surface of our planet.
You can also join the Social Media Day today.
The emergence of the Internet has revolutionized human communication.
In 1980, the world's first real-time text chat appeared on the basis of the CompuServe service. By joining any of the thousands of discussion forums, you could discuss important events and exchange opinions. These forums proved to be extremely popular.
The first social network is called the SixDegrees platform, created in 1997. Users were able to create their own personal profiles, invite friends, and visit other users' profiles. The platform reached the mark of 3.5 million users, but ceased to exist in 2001.
The early 2000s were marked by competition between social networks MySpace and Facebook. Thanks to successful technological solutions, Facebook surpassed its competitors in terms of the number of users in 2008.
Various events are still taking place today to mark the International Day of Parliamentarism.
On June 30, 1889, the first conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Union took place in Paris, with only a few delegations present, as there were very few countries in the world at that time that could boast of having a legislative body.
Today, strong parliaments are the foundation of democracy in any country.
According to the church calendar, today is the Council of the 12 Apostles.
On this day, believers pay homage to all 12 disciples of Jesus Christ: Peter, Andrew the First-Called, James Zebedee, John the Theologian, Philip, Bartholomew, Thomas, Matthew (Levi), James Alpheus, Thaddeus, Simon the Cananite, and Matthew, who became an apostle instead of Judas Iscariot.
Andrii, Ivan, Matvii, Yakiv, and Semen celebrate their name days today.