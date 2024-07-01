Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to heat wave
Kyiv • UNN
The concentration of nitrogen dioxide in Kyiv will reach maximum permissible levels over the next two days, which will negatively affect the health of residents due to hot, dry and low-air weather.
Over the next two days, nitrogen dioxide concentrations in Kyiv will reach maximum permissible levels. This can lead to a deterioration in the health of the capital's residents. This was warned by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.
Details
By the end of the day on July 1 and during the day on July 2 , nitrogen dioxide concentrations in Kyiv will reach the maximum permissible values, which will negatively affect people's health
The agency explains that hot, dry, and low-air weather contributes to the accumulation of other pollutants in the surface air layer
Experts recommend drinking water frequently, wet cleaning, and staying away from roads and railways.
Recall
Weather forecaster Natalka Didenko said that on July 1 Ukraine will be one of the hottest countries in Europe. According to her, high temperatures will continue for several more days.