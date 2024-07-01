US congressional delegation arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine in countering Russia

A delegation from the United States has arrived in Kyiv to discuss how American aid is supporting Ukraine in its efforts to counter Russia's invasion. This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on social network X, UNN reports .

Details

Welcome to Kyiv, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Mike Turner and a bipartisan delegation of Betty McCollum, Ronnie Jackson, Tony Gonzales, and John Joyce to discuss how U.S. assistance is supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's brutal invasion - Brink said.

Recall

In an interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the White House is not ready to invite Ukraine to join NATO, and therefore Kyiv calls on the United States to provide Ukraine with everything for protection and specifics.