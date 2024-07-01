US congressional delegation arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine in countering Russia

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 78710 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 87411 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107005 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182280 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227423 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140015 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366914 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181307 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149392 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197785 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 78710 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 73126 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 87412 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 87532 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107006 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9336 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11439 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15671 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36794 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38399 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

US congressional delegation arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine in countering Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 45680 views

A U.S. Congressional delegation arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine in countering Russia's invasion.

US congressional delegation arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine in countering Russia

A delegation from the United States has arrived in Kyiv to discuss  how American aid is supporting Ukraine in its efforts to counter Russia's invasion. This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on social network X, UNN reports .

Details

Welcome to Kyiv, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Mike Turner and a bipartisan delegation of Betty McCollum, Ronnie Jackson, Tony Gonzales, and John Joyce to discuss how U.S. assistance is supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's brutal invasion

- Brink said.

Recall

In an interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the White House is not ready to invite Ukraine to join NATO, and therefore Kyiv calls on the United States to provide Ukraine with everything for protection and specifics.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

