Israel is close to eradicating Hamas' military potential - Netanyahu
Kyiv • UNN
Israel is close to eliminating Hamas's military capabilities in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
"We are approaching the end of the phase of destruction of Hamas, and strikes against the remaining potential will continue," the Western media quoted Netanyahu as saying.
Netanyahu stated that his country remained "committed to the Israeli ceasefire proposal, which was welcomed by US President Biden." At the same time, he has repeatedly emphasized that Israel "will not end the war until all hostages are returned" and "Hamas is destroyed.
Earlier it became known that Hamas had made a number of amendments to the draft peace initiative. According to The Wall Street Journal, in particular, the movement wants the agreement to provide for the withdrawal of the Israeli military from the sector along the border with Egypt by the end of the first week of the agreement's implementation.
Hamas will wait for the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave and the announcement of a permanent ceasefire before it starts releasing hostages. In addition, the movement wants Israel to be unable to prohibit the release of any specific Palestinian prisoner from Israeli jails as part of the deal.
