Israeli Foreign Minister: Iran's threat of annihilation will be answered
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned that any threat to destroy Israel by Iran would be met with a response, including possible military action.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that any threat to destroy Israel by Iran requires a proper response. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said on Saturday that Iran's announcement of the possibility of an "annihilating war" makes his country ready for any measures, including military ones. Katz expressed his strong condemnation of the Iranian regime, emphasizing that any threat to destroy Israel deserves a response.
In his address at the X, Israeli Prime Minister Katz also emphasized that Israel will act with full force against Hezbollah, which Iran supports, if it does not stop firing into Israeli territories from Lebanon and does not withdraw from the border. He also noted that Israel favors diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, but does not rule out any options to protect its citizens.
Earlier, the Iranian mission to the UN on X declared its readiness for "full-scale military aggression" in the event of Israeli actions in Lebanon, which, according to them, could trigger a "war that will destroy" Israel.
