Biden proposes a hostage exchange to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

Biden proposes a hostage exchange to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
At the presidential debate, in response to the question of how to stop the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, US President Joe Biden presented his plan.
The only one who wants the war to continue is Hamas. We are continuing our efforts to get them to accept our plan
This plan includes the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners and the continuation of a "ceasefire with additional conditions" that, according to Biden, will help reduce violence in the region.
In May of this year, US President Biden presented a three-step proposal that he considered Israel's response to the conflict in Gaza, emphasizing the need to end the war. However, despite these efforts, the fire continues.
