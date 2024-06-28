$41.340.03
Trump and Biden argue about Ukraine: "If I were president, putin would not have attacked Ukraine" - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 114616 views

Trump blamed Biden for putin's invasion of Ukraine, citing the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, while Biden called putin a war criminal and criticized Trump's comments on NATO.

Trump and Biden argue about Ukraine: "If I were president, putin would not have attacked Ukraine" - Trump

Trump said that putin would not have attacked Ukraine if he had been president and blamed Joe Biden for the poor withdrawal from Afghanistan, which encouraged putin to aggress. Biden, for his part, called putin a war criminal and criticized Trump for his comments on NATO. This is reported by the Voice of America in Ukrainian, according to UNN.

Details

At the presidential debate, the discussion between Donald Trump and Joe Biden heated up when the conversation turned to the war in Ukraine.

Trump repeated his previous statements that putin would not have attacked Ukraine if he were president. He also criticized Biden for the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, claiming that this was the reason for putin's aggression against Ukraine. At the same time, Trump emphasized that putin's current conditions for ending the war are unacceptable. In addition, the former American president reiterated that he would end the war in Ukraine right from the beginning of his presidency.

Biden, for his part, called putin a war criminal and sharply condemned Trump for his statement that putin could attack anywhere if NATO allies do not increase their defense budgets. The current US president also noted that putin will not stop in Ukraine.

Next will be Poland, Belarus, NATO countries. We can only guess what will happen next if things get out of hand

- noted Joe Biden.

Debates in the United States: Trump supports state abortion law, Biden promises to restore federal law

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Voice of America
NATO
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
