Debates in the United States: Trump supports state abortion law, Biden promises to restore federal law
Kyiv • UNN
Trump supports states' rights on abortion laws, Biden promises to restore the federal right to abortion, which was abolished by the Supreme Court.
Donald Trump says he supports the right of states to pass abortion laws and will not tighten federal laws if he becomes president. President Joe Biden promises to work to restore the federal right to abortion, which was overturned by the Supreme Court two years ago. This is reported by Voice of America in Ukrainian, according to UNN.
Details
During the presidential debate, Donald Trump, a former US president and potential candidate in the 2024 elections, said that he supports the right of states to pass abortion laws on their own and emphasized that he does not intend to tighten existing laws at the federal level if he becomes president again.
At the same time, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his support for reinstating the overturned Supreme Court decision. Biden noted that the federal right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade must be protected and promised to work to restore this right during his second term to restore this right during his second term.
