Biden and Trump discussed the first issue of the debate: the economy and immigration
Kyiv • UNN
During the first presidential debate in Atlanta, Biden and Trump faced off over the economy, inflation, immigration, and the state of the US economy before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden and Trump met at the first debate in Atlanta. This is reported by the Voice of America in Ukrainian, according to UNN.
Details
The leading candidates in the U.S. presidential election, incumbent President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump, met for the first debate at CNN's headquarters in Atlanta.
The candidates did not greet each other when they came on stage.
The first topic of the debate was the economy and inflation, which has become a weak point for Biden. Biden defended himself, saying that he had raised the country's economy after the crisis left by Trump. Trump countered that the US economy was great before the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Trump quickly turned the conversation to immigration and accused Biden of uncontrolled immigration that was destroying the country's economy.
It became known when Biden and Trump will hold the first televised debates27.06.24, 06:10 • 24837 views