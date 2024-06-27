It became known when Biden and Trump will hold the first televised debates
Kyiv • UNN
Biden and Trump will hold a televised debate on St on June 27 before the official nomination of presidential candidates, without viewers and with microphones turned on only during responses.
Future candidates for the post of President of the United States current head of the White House Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will hold a televised debate on CNN on June 27. According to The Hill, Biden has been in the Camp David country residence for a week, where he is preparing for a debate with a group of advisers .
Details
The debate will start on Thursday at 21:00 (Friday, at 4:00 Kyiv time) and will last 90 minutes.
For the first time in the history of elections, televised debates will be held even before the National Party Congresses, that is, before the official nomination of candidates.
At Trump's request, opponents will have no records, only blank sheets of paper and pens. At Biden's request, the fight will take place without an audience that could cheer up its leaders with shouts and applause – only two TV presenters will be present in the TV studio. In addition, microphones will only be turned on when politicians answer their questions, so that they do not interrupt each other and insert comments, as Trump likes to do.
