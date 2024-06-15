$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

CNN: Biden, Trump agree to debate without drafts, cues or audience

Kyiv • UNN

 20297 views

US presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump agreed to hold a debate without drafts, prompts, an audience, or pre-written notes, with a pen, a notebook, and a bottle of water on stage.

US presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump have agreed to hold a debate without drafts, tips, or an audience. This was reported by CNN, which is organizing the meeting between Biden and Trump, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that both candidates agreed to speak on a single podium, and their places on the stage will be determined by a coin toss.

Also, during the debate, only the microphone of the candidate who is speaking at that moment will work. According to CNN, no props or pre-written notes will be allowed on the stage. Candidates will only be provided with a pen, a notebook and a bottle of water.

In addition, this debate will differ from the previous ones in that there will be no audience. However, as before, the moderators will "use all the tools at their disposal to ensure that time is kept and that the discussion is civilized.

Trump after the court verdict raised 5 53 million for the election campaign01.06.24, 22:47 • 54637 views

In total, the debate will last 90 minutes and will include two commercial breaks. During this time, representatives of the campaign headquarters will not be able to communicate with their candidate.

Recall 

Despite the growing skepticism about the current state of democracy in the United States, President Joe Biden's rating is higher than Donald Trump's, according to a poll of people around the world.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

