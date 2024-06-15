CNN: Biden, Trump agree to debate without drafts, cues or audience

US presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump have agreed to hold a debate without drafts, tips, or an audience. This was reported by CNN, which is organizing the meeting between Biden and Trump, according to UNN.

It is noted that both candidates agreed to speak on a single podium, and their places on the stage will be determined by a coin toss.

Also, during the debate, only the microphone of the candidate who is speaking at that moment will work. According to CNN, no props or pre-written notes will be allowed on the stage. Candidates will only be provided with a pen, a notebook and a bottle of water.

In addition, this debate will differ from the previous ones in that there will be no audience. However, as before, the moderators will "use all the tools at their disposal to ensure that time is kept and that the discussion is civilized.

In total, the debate will last 90 minutes and will include two commercial breaks. During this time, representatives of the campaign headquarters will not be able to communicate with their candidate.

