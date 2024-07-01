Expert: MPs will not challenge Hetmantsev's draft law on "white business club"
Kyiv • UNN
MPs will not challenge Hetmantsev's bill on the "white business club," the expert believes.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to sign the controversial bill on the "white business club" initiated by the head of the Rada's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev. Despite the fact that business and experts have criticized the document, MPs are unlikely to challenge it in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Serhiy Dorotych, head of the #SaveFOP movement.
"You know, looking at the way Hetmantsev behaves, and looking at the practice of previous years, when the President signed everything that Hetmantsev insisted on and defended, I have no doubt that this bill will be signed," Dorotych said.
At the same time, he criticized legislative changes initiated by the head of the Tax Committee. At the same time, Dorotych does not believe that the draft law on the white business club will be challenged in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. According to him, there are no prospects for such actions.
Recall
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed the scandalous draft law on the "white business club" by the head of the parliament's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev. The document was criticized by both Mr. Hetmantsev's colleagues in parliament and experts. Even legal opinions stated that it did not comply with Ukrainian law
In comments to UNN, economic experts pointed out that the document violates the Constitution of Ukraine and creates discriminatory conditions in the business environment.
The fact that Hetmantsev's draft law contains discriminatory norms and has corruption risks, is also stated in the conclusion of analysts of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs.
Business Ombudsman Roman Vashchuk also stated that the draft law on the "white business club" is discriminatory.
Add
Earlier, UNN described how social media reacted to Hetmantsev's initiative to create a "white business club." Ukrainians, in particular, believe that his bill is an instruction manual for milking a half-dead cow, and that the parliamentarian himself is a disaster for the Ukrainian economy.