NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine will win the war thanks to the help of Poland and the United States, - Polish Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24163 views

Ukraine will win the war with Russia thanks to the help of Polish and American allies, says Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Ukraine will win the war thanks to the help of Poland and the United States, - Polish Prime Minister

Sooner or later, Ukraine will win the war with Russia, in particular thanks to the help of Polish and American allies, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a visit to the logistics hub at Rzeszow-Jasienka Airport, where a center for assistance to Ukraine has been organized, according to the website of the Polish Prime Minister's Office, UNN reports .

Details [1

"Ukraine has survived the Russian attack. Sooner or later, Ukraine will win this war, largely thanks to the Polish and American military, services and all those who have organized this largest hub here in Rzeszów-Jasionka," the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.

Tusk emphasized that the fate of Poland, Ukraine, Europe, and the entire free world, including the United States, also depends on the actions taken daily in the Polish hub.

The head of government also addressed the U.S. military, noting that their actions are a continuation of the U.S. military's tradition of defending freedom and independence.

"We are all working together to support Ukraine in this initiative. I am really very grateful for your activity and presence. All of us in Poland appreciate your presence here. I hope you will stay with us as long as possible," he said.

For his part, U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski noted that about 1,000 U.S. soldiers are supporting the Polish military in Rzeszow.

"In 2024, our defense cooperation is working very well. Many Ukrainian soldiers are also trained here at the Yasenka base," the US ambassador said.

Tusk promises that Ukraine and Poland will sign security agreement before NATO summit28.06.24, 13:55 • 25304 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Europe
Donald Tusk
United States
Ukraine
Poland
