Tusk promises that Ukraine and Poland will sign security agreement before NATO summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25304 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expects Ukraine and Poland to sign a bilateral security agreement before the July NATO summit

Tusk promises that Ukraine and Poland will sign security agreement before NATO summit

Ukraine and Poland are likely to sign a bilateral security agreement before the July NATO summit. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, reports RMF FM, UNN .

Details

Our (security - ed.) agreement is almost signed. (...) I can say for 99 percent that in Warsaw, before the NATO summit, we will sign this agreement together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

- Polish Prime Minister said. 

According to him, he has to "weigh very carefully, together with the Minister of National Defense, how we can continue to help Ukraine." However, Tusk emphasized that it was more about certain wording than doubts "in principle.

Ukraine and Poland complete work on security agreement: op expects signing "in the near future"21.06.24, 16:33 • 24358 views

But in any case, we do not want and cannot weaken Poland's defense capabilities. There are still some details that need to be worked out

- Tusk explains.

Addendum

Tusk also said that he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the EU summit. During the conversation, the Polish prime minister assured him that his country would help Ukraine

I said very clearly: we will help, because your security is our security, but we will not do anything that will weaken our immediate security, that is, our capabilities. We are talking about soldiers, about weapons, which are sometimes as necessary for Poland as for Ukraine

- Donald Tusk emphasized.

Recall

Following the EU summit, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that before the July NATO summit, he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
European Union
Warsaw
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
