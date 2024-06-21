Ukraine and Poland complete work on security agreement: op expects signing "in the near future"

Ukraine and Poland have held the final round of negotiations on concluding a bilateral security agreement, the Presidential Office said on Friday.

"On behalf of the president of Ukraine and the head of the Office of the head of state, deputy head of the Office of the president Ihor Zhovkva held the final round of negotiations with Poland on signing a bilateral security agreement," the OP noted.

Our negotiating teams have done a difficult job, and now we are very close to concluding a bilateral security agreement. Poland's role in helping Ukraine and bringing our victory closer cannot be overemphasized. This will be a truly ambitious agreement that reflects most of our achievements and joint plans for the future Zhovkva emphasized.

The parties noted the progress made and agreed on a schedule for further actions to finalize the bilateral agreement and sign it "in the near future.

Ukraine and Poland, according to the OP, will conclude an agreement to implement the G7 joint declaration on support for Ukraine, which was adopted last year on July 12. In total, Ukraine has already concluded 17 bilateral security agreements.