Ukraine and Poland complete work on security agreement: op expects signing "in the near future"

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6290 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 101996 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 111828 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127285 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193418 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236127 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145149 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369631 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182076 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149699 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views

08:18 AM • 34853 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

06:27 AM • 101996 views
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 101996 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 93695 views

06:14 AM • 93695 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 111828 views

05:56 AM • 111828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 107367 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 107367 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127285 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127285 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3676 views

10:29 AM • 3676 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6826 views

10:08 AM • 6826 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12851 views

09:23 AM • 12851 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14390 views

09:06 AM • 14390 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18278 views

07:29 AM • 18278 views
Ukraine and Poland complete work on security agreement: op expects signing "in the near future"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24358 views

Ukraine and Poland are completing negotiations on signing a bilateral security agreement, which is expected to be signed in the near future.

Ukraine and Poland complete work on security agreement: op expects signing "in the near future"

Ukraine and Poland have held the final round of negotiations on concluding a bilateral security agreement, the Presidential Office said on Friday.

Details

"On behalf of the president of Ukraine and the head of the Office of the head of state, deputy head of the Office of the president Ihor Zhovkva held the final round of negotiations with Poland on signing a bilateral security agreement," the OP noted.

Our negotiating teams have done a difficult job, and now we are very close to concluding a bilateral security agreement. Poland's role in helping Ukraine and bringing our victory closer cannot be overemphasized. This will be a truly ambitious agreement that reflects most of our achievements and joint plans for the future

Zhovkva emphasized.

The parties noted the progress made and agreed on a schedule for further actions to finalize the bilateral agreement and sign it "in the near future.

Addition

Ukraine and Poland, according to the OP, will conclude an agreement to implement the G7 joint declaration on support for Ukraine, which was adopted last year on July 12. In total, Ukraine has already concluded 17 bilateral security agreements.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
