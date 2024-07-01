"Where did they find out that Brovari is a city?": What Brovary residents think about the initiative to rename the city (video)

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"Where did they find out that Brovari is a city?": What Brovary residents think about the initiative to rename the city (video)

Kyiv

Residents of Brovary are not happy about the initiative of the Verkhovna Rada to rename their city Brovari. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by UNN journalists.

"Where did they find out that Brovari is a city?": What Brovary residents think about the initiative to rename the city (video)

Residents of Brovary do not support the initiative of the Verkhovna Rada to change the name of their city to Brovari. This is evidenced by a survey conducted by journalists of UNN on the streets of Brovary.

The fact that the Verkhovna Rada has registered a resolution to rename Brovary to Brovari in the satellite city of Kyiv is known not only to adults, but even to young residents.

However, almost all the people interviewed by UNN journalists are not happy with this legislative initiative of the people's deputies.

In particular, people don't understand where the name "Brovari" actually came from, which also doesn't sound very nice.

People say that MPs simply have nothing to do. And such controversial renaming is definitely not the right time. Besides, renaming the city will entail additional financial costs.

Context

The renaming was initiated by Roman Lozynskyi, a deputy from the Golos faction, who has nothing to do with Brovary.

The renaming is supported by the National Commission on State Language Standards.

The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada recommended adopting the resolution as a whole.

At the same time, the executive committee of the Brovary City Council sent a letter to the committee in which it did not support the idea of renaming the city.    

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPolitics
