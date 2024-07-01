"Where did they find out that Brovari is a city?": What Brovary residents think about the initiative to rename the city (video)

Residents of Brovary do not support the initiative of the Verkhovna Rada to change the name of their city to Brovari. This is evidenced by a survey conducted by journalists of UNN on the streets of Brovary.

The fact that the Verkhovna Rada has registered a resolution to rename Brovary to Brovari in the satellite city of Kyiv is known not only to adults, but even to young residents.

However, almost all the people interviewed by UNN journalists are not happy with this legislative initiative of the people's deputies.

In particular, people don't understand where the name "Brovari" actually came from, which also doesn't sound very nice.

People say that MPs simply have nothing to do. And such controversial renaming is definitely not the right time. Besides, renaming the city will entail additional financial costs.

Context

The renaming was initiated by Roman Lozynskyi, a deputy from the Golos faction, who has nothing to do with Brovary.

The renaming is supported by the National Commission on State Language Standards.

The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada recommended adopting the resolution as a whole.

At the same time, the executive committee of the Brovary City Council sent a letter to the committee in which it did not support the idea of renaming the city.