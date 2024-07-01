Forged a power of attorney and sold 40 plots of someone else's land - a realtor suspected of multimillion-dollar fraud fled abroad

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 31645 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 37148 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 62970 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 156315 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 203829 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 126624 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 358095 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179279 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148317 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197274 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 20652 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 32632 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 39215 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 43409 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 26667 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 31544 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 26752 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 37062 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 43476 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 62897 views
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 7290 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 30424 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 32539 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 45836 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 53753 views
Forged a power of attorney and sold 40 plots of someone else's land - a realtor suspected of multimillion-dollar fraud fled abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162472 views

A realtor forged a power of attorney and sold 40 land plots worth more than UAH 30 million belonging to his client, and fled abroad to avoid prosecution for large-scale fraud.

Forged a power of attorney and sold 40 plots of someone else's land - a realtor suspected of multimillion-dollar fraud fled abroad

In Kyiv region, a realtor who helped an entrepreneur buy and register land plots forged a power of attorney on his behalf and sold his client's land for more than UAH 30 million. The fact that the power of attorney was forged was confirmed by all courts, including the Supreme Court. The realtor was served a notice of suspicion of fraud on a particularly large scale committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. To avoid responsibility, he went abroad, and from there, in turn, he claims that the entrepreneur borrowed money from him, and now he has to return 50 million hryvnias, UNN writes.

In 2013 and 2016, a Kyiv businessman issued two powers of attorney to realtor Serhiy Lyashkevych to purchase land plots on his behalf, register and divide them, change their designated purpose, and represent him in the authorities on these issues. 

During 2014-2018, Lyashkevich bought 40 land plots for the entrepreneur near Kyiv. 

At the end of November 2018, the man was surprised to learn that the realtor, without his knowledge and without any rights to do so, had sold all 40 land plots to one person for more than 30 million hryvnias in just four days of the same November. 

Law enforcement officers open a criminal investigation into the fraud, and the entrepreneur goes to court to recover the property and wins. 

The decision of the Commercial Court of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which was later confirmed by the Central Court of Appeal and the Commercial Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court, was based on expert opinions that established that the second copy of the power of attorney a duplicate of which is referred to in the sale and purchase agreements, is actually forged, as it confirms that a sheet of paper containing the entrepreneur's signatures was used to make such a power of attorney, and the seal of a private notary was affixed to it not at the time of issuance of the power of attorney (03. 02.2016), but during the period of illegal alienation of land plots.

But winning in the Ukrainian courts does not mean that justice is achieved. The "buyer" does not return the land to the entrepreneur. And this is despite the fact that the entrepreneur has already been recognized as an injured party in the criminal proceedings. On May 20 this year, law enforcement officers announced suspicions to realtor Serhiy Lyashkevych and notary Iryna Bikkineeva of fraud on a particularly large scale committed by a group of people by prior conspiracy.

It would seem that everything is clear: there are examinations, court decisions, and suspicions, but the case takes an unexpected turn: Lyashkevich, trying to get out of the case, filed a lawsuit with the Kyiv-Svyatoshinsky District Court to recover UAH 51 million from the businessman. The realtor claims that in August 2018, the man borrowed 31 million hryvnias from him for two months, an amount almost identical to the value of the 40 land plots involved in the story. In a few years, allegedly, penalties and interest accrued, inflationary losses were added, and the amount of the so-called debt increased by 20 million.  

As an argument in his favor, Lyashkevich even shows a promissory note allegedly signed by his former "business partner.

The entrepreneur categorically denies that he borrowed money from the realtor. And the very fact that he signed any promissory note.

The scheme with the receipt is suspiciously similar to the scheme with the fake power of attorney, which resulted in the loss of 40 land plots. However, law enforcement agencies should deal with this issue directly. 

Meanwhile, the man is trying to fend off the realtor's exorbitant financial claims in the courts, whose lawsuit has been referred to the Kharkiv Oblast Economic Court.

The entrepreneur won the first instance again. The court found that in August 2018, Lyashkevich did not have UAH 31 million of his own funds to lend to the entrepreneur. This decision has already been confirmed by the Eastern Economic Court of Appeal. 

Obviously, this is not the end of the story. There will be  more appeals and other attempts to avoid liability on the part of the realtor.

The certain inertia of law enforcement agencies is also surprising, especially since there is clear evidence that the power of attorney for the sale of land plots was forged.  

Moreover, according to UNN , Lyashkevich, despite being a defendant in the criminal proceedings, managed to travel abroad. 

And how he managed to do it is also a question..

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

