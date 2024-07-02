Greece allows six-day working week
Greece became the first EU country to allow employers to unilaterally introduce a six-day workweek with additional pay for the sixth day, but only in industries with round-the-clock operations and in case of emergency.
The Greek government has introduced a six-day workweek in the country starting July 1. Employers will be allowed to introduce such a schedule unilaterally. However, it is allowed to do so only in case of urgent need in industries and enterprises with round-the-clock operation. This is reported by the Greek edition of OT, UNN writes.

Employment of employees during an additional day may not exceed eight hours, and overtime is not allowed.
The law also obliges the employer to specify in the act of organizing working time information about temporary norms for employees who will be hired on the sixth day. This must be done before they start working on the sixth day.
For the sixth day, employees will be paid an additional 40% of their daily salary and 115% if it is a public holiday.
Employees are also entitled to an additional day off the following week. Greece became the first EU country to introduce a six-day work week.
