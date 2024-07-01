What employers are looking for: Top 10 most sought-after professions in Kyiv

As of mid-June , the database of the Kyiv City Employment Center contained 3,000 vacancies from employers. The institution named the most popular vacancies in the capital, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Kyiv City Employment Center, despite the war, the capital's labor market is showing signs of recovery.

As of mid-June, the center's database contained 3,000 offers from employers. Reportedly, the most sought-after workers are from a wide range of industries, including industry, utilities, transportation and logistics, economics, medicine, and education.

Therefore, employers in the capital are looking for the most:

Installers of electronic equipment (267 vacancies);

Accountants (261 vacancies);



Cooks (200 vacancies);



Drivers of motor vehicles (196 vacancies);



Food sellers (189 vacancies);



Nurses (143 vacancies);



Administrators (125 vacancies);



Teachers (113 vacancies);



Teaching assistants (110 vacancies);



Security guards (94 vacancies).



"Our data shows a gradual recovery of the labor market in Kyiv. We see a growing demand for specialists in various fields, from IT to medicine. Our service is ready to support both job seekers and employers by offering a number of active programs and an individual approach to each client," said Dmytro Novytskyi, Director of the Kyiv City Employment Center.

The employment service indicated that it provides with comprehensive employment services, including vocational training, counseling, and support in job search. The service also offers compensation programs for employers.