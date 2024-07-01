$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 80828 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 89719 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 109075 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183431 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228436 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140551 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367276 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181365 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149425 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197797 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
What employers are looking for: Top 10 most sought-after professions in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30610 views

As of mid-June, the database of the Kyiv City Employment Center contained 3,000 vacancies, with the most popular being electronic equipment installers, accountants, cooks, drivers, food sellers, nurses, administrators, teachers, teacher assistants, and security guards.

What employers are looking for: Top 10 most sought-after professions in Kyiv

As of mid-June , the database of the Kyiv City Employment Center contained 3,000 vacancies from employers. The institution named  the most popular vacancies in the capital, according to UNN

Details 

According to the Kyiv City Employment Center, despite the war, the capital's labor market is showing signs of recovery. 

As of mid-June, the center's database contained 3,000 offers from employers. Reportedly, the most sought-after workers are from a wide range of industries, including industry, utilities, transportation and logistics, economics, medicine, and education.

Therefore, employers in the capital are looking for the most:

  • Installers of electronic equipment (267 vacancies);
  • Accountants (261 vacancies);
  • Cooks (200 vacancies);
  • Drivers of motor vehicles (196 vacancies);
  • Food sellers (189 vacancies);
  • Nurses (143 vacancies);
  • Administrators (125 vacancies);
  • Teachers (113 vacancies);
  • Teaching assistants (110 vacancies);
  • Security guards (94 vacancies). 

"Our data shows a gradual recovery of the labor market in Kyiv. We see a growing demand for specialists in various fields, from IT to medicine. Our service is ready to support both job seekers and employers by offering a number of active programs and an individual approach to each client," said Dmytro Novytskyi, Director of the Kyiv City Employment Center.

The  employment service indicated that it provides  with comprehensive employment services, including vocational training, counseling, and support in job search. The service also offers compensation programs for employers.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

