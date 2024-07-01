How long will power outages last on July 2 - explanation from Yasno
Kyiv • UNN
On July 2, there will be three phases of power outages lasting from 8 to 12 hours simultaneously throughout the day in both the black and gray zones due to increased electricity consumption caused by the hot weather.
On Tuesday, July 2, three phases of power outages will be implemented simultaneously throughout the day. The blackout schedules will apply to both the black and gray zones. This was stated by the CEO of the energy company Yasno Serhiy Kovalenko in the comments to his Facebook post, UNN reports.
Details
"Last week there were three lines every day, but not all day. Tomorrow there will be three queues all day. This means that schedules in the black and gray zones will work," Kovalenko explained.
According to his forecast, tomorrow there will be no power for an average of 8 to 12 hours a day.
Recall
On July 2, regional power distribution companies will implement three rounds of simultaneous blackouts from 00:00 to 24:00. The reason for the increase in restrictions is the increase in consumption due to the heat wave.
