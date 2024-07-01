Ukrainians warned of increased electricity restrictions amid heat wave, imports and emergency aid planned

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 77869 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 86469 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106169 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181808 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227011 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139779 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366750 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181276 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149375 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197779 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 77869 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 72289 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 86470 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86698 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106169 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9106 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11331 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15573 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36703 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38371 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukrainians warned of increased electricity restrictions amid heat wave, imports and emergency aid planned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22583 views

Due to increased electricity consumption caused by hot weather and limited imports, Ukraine is implementing scheduled power outages throughout the day, with the largest outages from 4 p.m. to midnight, and receiving emergency supplies from neighboring European countries to ease restrictions.

Ukrainians warned of increased electricity restrictions amid heat wave, imports and emergency aid planned

Power outage schedules are in effect today throughout the day, with the largest volume of outages from 4 p.m. to 24 p.m. Electricity imports from five countries are planned, as well as emergency supplies for reserves and to reduce restrictions, Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Consumption

"Today, on July 1, regional power distribution companies will apply consumption restrictions throughout the day. The number of queues in the hourly outage schedules will be increased from 16.00 to 24.00," the company said.

The reason for the increase in restrictions is called "increased consumption due to the heat." The thermometer reaches above 30 degrees during the daytime.

"Today, according to forecasts, consumption is expected to be almost 5% higher than yesterday, which was a day off. Please consume electricity sparingly. Do not turn on powerful electrical appliances at the same time," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on June 30, Ukraine, as indicated, urgently received surplus electricity from the Polish power system.

"Today, emergency supplies from neighboring European countries are planned to form reserves in the power system and reduce consumption restrictions," Ukrenergo said.

Import and export

Imports are planned throughout the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 28,139 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,567 MW in some hours. Exports are not carried out and are not planned.

De-energization

In the morning, 475 settlements remain without power supply.

Due to hostilities: new power outages in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Chernihiv regions.

For technical reasons and because of the hostilities, high-voltage power lines were disconnected in Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn, Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. "The technical reasons for the outages are related to the impact of heat on high-voltage equipment and power lines," the company said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Kherson Oblast
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31