Ukrainians warned of increased electricity restrictions amid heat wave, imports and emergency aid planned

Power outage schedules are in effect today throughout the day, with the largest volume of outages from 4 p.m. to 24 p.m. Electricity imports from five countries are planned, as well as emergency supplies for reserves and to reduce restrictions, Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Consumption

"Today, on July 1, regional power distribution companies will apply consumption restrictions throughout the day. The number of queues in the hourly outage schedules will be increased from 16.00 to 24.00," the company said.

The reason for the increase in restrictions is called "increased consumption due to the heat." The thermometer reaches above 30 degrees during the daytime.

"Today, according to forecasts, consumption is expected to be almost 5% higher than yesterday, which was a day off. Please consume electricity sparingly. Do not turn on powerful electrical appliances at the same time," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on June 30, Ukraine, as indicated, urgently received surplus electricity from the Polish power system.

"Today, emergency supplies from neighboring European countries are planned to form reserves in the power system and reduce consumption restrictions," Ukrenergo said.

Import and export

Imports are planned throughout the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 28,139 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,567 MW in some hours. Exports are not carried out and are not planned.

De-energization

In the morning, 475 settlements remain without power supply.

Due to hostilities: new power outages in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Chernihiv regions.

For technical reasons and because of the hostilities, high-voltage power lines were disconnected in Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn, Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. "The technical reasons for the outages are related to the impact of heat on high-voltage equipment and power lines," the company said.