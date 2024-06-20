$41.340.03
Due to the night attack of the Russian Federation on the energy sector, the volume of blackouts will increase from 11:00

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22502 views

In connection with the night attack of Russians on energy facilities, restrictions on electricity consumption will be increased today from 11:00.

Due to the night attack of the Russian Federation on the energy sector, the volume of blackouts will increase from 11:00

Today  from 11:00 due to the night attack of the Russian Federation on energy facilities, the volume of restrictions on electricity consumption will increase. This was reported on Thursday  in "Ukrenergo", reports UNN

"Today, June 20, as a result of the night Russian attack, the volume of consumption restrictions was increased from 11:00," the report says. 

The company noted that the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities is not limited. 

 information about how this will affect the schedules of hourly blackouts can be found on the official websites of regional power companies and on their sites in social networks.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

