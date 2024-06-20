Ukrenergo tells about the consequences of the night attack
According to Ukrenergo, last night Russian drones launched a massive strike on the civilian energy infrastructure of Ukraine, damaging equipment in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kiev regions.
Details
Damaged equipment at facilities in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kiev regions. The consequences are being clarified.
