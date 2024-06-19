$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 7248 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19618 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 159326 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152548 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163945 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 213363 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247427 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153229 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371184 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183618 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Ukrenergo reduces shutdown period for tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43192 views

Ukrenergo has reduced the shutdown period for tomorrow to only 6 hours from 00:00 to 06:00, after which consumption will be limited in accordance with regional schedules.

Ukrenergo reduces shutdown period for tomorrow

Ukrenergo has reduced the shutdown period for tomorrow — hourly shutdown schedules will be valid from 00:00 to 06:00. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Department, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Thursday, June 20, from 00:00 to 06:00, the hourly shutdown schedules are canceled.

From 06:00 to 24:00, consumption will be limited according to the schedules established by regional power companies

the message says

If the situation in the power system changes, the application of restriction measures will be notified additionally. 

From 00:00 to 24:00: how the shutdown schedules will work in Ukraine tomorrow19.06.24, 18:04

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

