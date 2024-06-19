Ukrenergo reduces shutdown period for tomorrow

Ukrenergo has reduced the shutdown period for tomorrow — hourly shutdown schedules will be valid from 00:00 to 06:00. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Department, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Thursday, June 20, from 00:00 to 06:00, the hourly shutdown schedules are canceled.

From 06:00 to 24:00, consumption will be limited according to the schedules established by regional power companies the message says

If the situation in the power system changes, the application of restriction measures will be notified additionally.

