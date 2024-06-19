From 00:00 to 24:00: how the shutdown schedules will work in Ukraine tomorrow

Tomorrow in Ukraine, hourly shutdown schedules will be valid all day - from 00:00 to 24:00, Reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, June 20, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00. The reason is high consumption due to heat and working days. - reported in Ukrenergo.

According to the company, the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

We have to get used to it, because they will be with us for a year: YASNO CEO on outage schedules