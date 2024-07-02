Russia fails to win a seat on the UN Economic and Social Council amid international backlash

Russia has no place in the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and other international bodies, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social network X, UNN reports .

Details

"Today, the 26th round of voting ended, during which Russia failed to be elected to ECOSOC, one of the six main UN bodies. This vote once again demonstrates that Russia can hit the wall as much as it wants, but the result will remain the same: international criminals are not welcome in international bodies," Kuleba wrote.

The Minister emphasized that Ukraine's commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter remains unwavering.

"We continue to pursue these goals with the strong support of our international partners," he added.

Ukraine is interested in constructive cooperation and unity of the EU to protect peace: Kuleba on Hungary's EU Council Presidency