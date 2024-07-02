$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Russia fails to win a seat on the UN Economic and Social Council amid international backlash

Russia was not elected to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) after 26 rounds of voting, demonstrating its international isolation due to its criminal actions.

Russia fails to win a seat on the UN Economic and Social Council amid international backlash

Russia has no place in the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and other international bodies, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social network X, UNN reports .

Details

"Today, the 26th round of voting ended, during which Russia failed to be elected to ECOSOC, one of the six main UN bodies. This vote once again demonstrates that Russia can hit the wall as much as it wants, but the result will remain the same: international criminals are not welcome in international bodies," Kuleba wrote.

The Minister emphasized that Ukraine's commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter remains unwavering.

"We continue to pursue these goals with the strong support of our international partners," he added.

WarPolitics
United Nations
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
