Ukraine is interested in constructive cooperation and unity of the EU to protect peace: Kuleba on Hungary's EU Council Presidency

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba congratulated Hungary on its presidency of the EU Council and noted that Ukraine is interested in constructive cooperation, UNN reports.

As the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU begins, I wish the Hungarian Presidency every success in advancing common priorities that will strengthen the EU. We are interested in constructive cooperation and unity of the EU to protect peace and stability in Europe based on reliable support for Ukraine - Kuleba said.

He expressed his gratitude to Belgium for the important achievements during the Belgian Presidency of the European Council.

"I am grateful to the outgoing Belgian Presidency and to Foreign Minister Aja Labib personally for the historic results. This presidency will be remembered as a time of strong leadership and bold steps for a free and prosperous Europe, as well as for the EU's global role," Kuleba added.

Recall

Hungary assumes the presidency of the EU Council for six months amid serious disagreements with the EU leadership on a number of issues, including the war in Ukraine and migration. On July 1, Hungary takes over the EU presidency from Belgium, to be rotated to Poland at the end of December.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Hungary on the start of its EU presidency and expressed readiness to contribute to strengthening Europe and join efforts to promote common European values, goals and interests on the path to Ukraine's membership in the EU.