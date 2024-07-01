Ukraine is interested in constructive cooperation and unity of the EU to protect peace: Kuleba on Hungary's EU Council Presidency

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

Ukraine is interested in constructive cooperation and unity of the EU to protect peace: Kuleba on Hungary's EU Council Presidency

Kyiv

 • 25272 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba congratulated Hungary on its presidency of the EU Council, thanked Belgium for its historic decisions during the presidency, and expressed interest in constructive cooperation and unity of the EU to protect peace and stability in Europe based on reliable support for Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba congratulated Hungary on its presidency of the EU Council and noted that Ukraine is interested in constructive cooperation, UNN reports.

As the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU begins, I wish the Hungarian Presidency every success in advancing common priorities that will strengthen the EU. We are interested in constructive cooperation and unity of the EU to protect peace and stability in Europe based on reliable support for Ukraine 

- Kuleba said.

He expressed his gratitude to Belgium for the important achievements during the Belgian Presidency of the European Council.

"I am grateful to the outgoing Belgian Presidency and to Foreign Minister Aja Labib personally for the historic results. This presidency will be remembered as a time of strong leadership and bold steps for a free and prosperous Europe, as well as for the EU's global role," Kuleba added.

Recall

Hungary assumes the presidency of the EU Council for six months amid serious disagreements with the EU leadership on a number of issues, including the war in Ukraine and migration. On July 1, Hungary takes over the EU presidency from Belgium, to be rotated to Poland at the end of December.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Hungary on the start of its EU presidency and expressed readiness to contribute to strengthening Europe and join efforts to promote common European values, goals and interests on the path to Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

