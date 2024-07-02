Bloomberg: Democratic Party may nominate Biden as presidential candidate on July 21
Kyiv • UNN
The Democratic National Committee is considering formally nominating Joe Biden as the party's presidential candidate as early as July 21 to ensure his presence in the November election and end internal party discussions about his replacement after his poor performance in the debates.
The National Committee of the Democratic Party is discussing the possibility of nominating incumbent US President Joe Biden as the party's candidate for the upcoming presidential election at an online meeting on July 21. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.
"The Democratic National Committee is considering formally nominating Joe Biden as early as mid-July to ensure that the president is on the November ballot. And at the same time, to help eradicate internal party talk of replacing him after last week's poor debate performance," the text says.
It is noted that the party's committees will meet at different times: the committee on the party's congress platform - on July 16, the committee on regulations - on July 19, and the committee on powers - on July 21. All events will be broadcast on party resources.
On June 27, the current US president debated with former US leader Donald Trump. Biden's supporters characterized his debate as a "failure". In turn, he admitted that his performance was "not up to par." Biden also said he would participate in the second round of debates with Trump.
