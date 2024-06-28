Viewers of the Trump-Biden debate did not receive "clarity" from the candidates on Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 79530 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 88299 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107807 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182742 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227820 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140212 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367057 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181322 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149401 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197791 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 79550 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 73990 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 88330 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 88360 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107835 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 422 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9568 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11546 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15765 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36876 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Viewers of the Trump-Biden debate did not receive "clarity" from the candidates on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29425 views

The first election debate between Biden and Trump did not clarify what US policy toward Ukraine will be after the presidential election.

Viewers of the Trump-Biden debate did not receive "clarity" from the candidates on Ukraine

What will be the US policy towards Ukraine after the presidential election remains a question due to the lack of clear explanation from US President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump during the debate on Thursday, June 27. Writes UNN with reference to "Voice of America".

Details

The first pre-election debate between White House Chief of Staff Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump did not bring any certainty as to what exactly the US policy toward Ukraine will be after the presidential election.

Viewers were not able to get clear explanations of the positions of both candidates on Ukraine.

Andriy Dobriansky, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, said in a commentary for Voice of America:

"The question about Ukraine was sometimes mixed up with Israel - not by the moderators, but during the answers - so we didn't really get a clear explanation of the future policy of both presidential administrations toward Ukraine," he said.

Another expert, Michael Kimmage, chair of the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., saw Trump reaffirming his skepticism of Zelenskyy in the debate. At the same time, the former US president did not send any signals that he might refuse to support Ukraine.

After the US debate: Biden's age dominates global coverage28.06.24, 10:21 • 16518 views

Kimmage believes that Biden did not back down from his policy and "clearly stated his commitment to Ukraine's security, European security, and the fight against Russian aggression and authoritarianism." However, the analyst emphasizes that Biden really failed to effectively voice his views.

Ambassador Daniel Kurtzer, a professor of Middle East political studies, called Trump's comments on Ukraine "absurd" and could cause concern for US allies.

The White House comments on Trump's advisors' plan to end the war in Ukraine27.06.24, 01:10 • 71882 views

 Observers in the United States also noted that President Biden looked uncertain compared to Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden has increasingly looked helpless. Some of his responses were ambiguous and vague, which only increased the concern of many Americans that he may be too old to be president. But, like a boxer on the ropes, Biden began to make big swings at his opponent, trying to change the momentum [of the debate]. Some of them provoked former President Trump into angry responses," Anthony Zurcher, the BBC's North America correspondent, wrote on the BBC website .

At the same time, Trump seemed confident on economic and immigration issues, observers write.

Biden proposes a hostage exchange to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza28.06.24, 05:19 • 119104 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31