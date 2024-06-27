$41.340.03
The White House comments on Trump's advisors' plan to end the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 71882 views

The White House rejects a plan by Trump's advisers to end the war in Ukraine by forcing Kyiv to negotiate with Russia, saying that any decision to negotiate must be approved by Ukraine and that the United States will not force Ukraine to give up territory.

The White House comments on Trump's advisors' plan to end the war in Ukraine

The White House has responded to the plan to end the war in Ukraine, released by Donald Trump's advisers. At a briefing, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby commented on the plan, UNN reports .

Details

"Unlike some people, President Biden believes that any decision to negotiate, frankly, should be approved by President Zelensky and Ukraine. We are not going to force Ukraine to give up part of its territory because we understand that if we allow Putin to conquer Ukraine and subjugate its people, any of its people, the consequences would be serious. He and dictators around the world would only be emboldened, and we believe the world would be a much more dangerous place," said John Kirby.

He noted that the current US administration is committed to the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" and is "firmly committed to making sure that President Zelenskyy has everything he needs so that if and when he is ready to come to the table, he can do so from a position of strength.

At the same time, John Kirby said that he was not going to comment on the 2024 elections and enter into a public debate about what former President Trump's advisers can or cannot say to him about it.

Context

Reuters reported that advisers to former US President Donald Trump have presented a plan according to which, if re-elected, he will provide Ukraine with additional military assistance only if Kyiv agrees to negotiate with Russia. At the same time, Washington will warn Moscow that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Ukraine.

Nobel laureates warn against Trump's economic policies26.06.24, 03:17 • 31064 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

United States National Security Council
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
John Kirby
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
